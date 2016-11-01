ALBERT J. WITZIG, EX-KENMORE EAST PRINCIPAL

A memorial service for Albert J. Witzig, former principal of Kenmore East High School, will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road, Amherst.

Witzig, 81, died Sunday (May 29, 1994) in Heathwood Health Care Facility, Amherst.

Witzig earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the University of Buffalo. He served as a business teacher in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District and then supervised the district's adult education program.

He was principal of Kenmore East High School from its opening in 1959 until his retirement in 1979 and served as treasurer for the Niagara Frontier Athletic League.

"I think he was the finest administrator the school could have had," recalled his assistant principal, Alan McGamwell.

Witzig was instrumental in establishing girls high school sports in Western New York, and McGamwell recalled that Witzig "wanted girls to have first-class equipment and encouraged development of programs throughout the league for girls." Witzig was a member of the Kenmore Retired Teachers Association, Faith United Church of Christ, Highland-Ely Parker Masonic Lodge, the Consistory and Ismailia Temple and the Fosdick- Masten Alumni Association. He also was a member of the Audubon Society and did volunteer work at the Buffalo Zoo.

Survivors include his wife, the former Margaret E. Ballschmieder; three daughters, Judith Buskey of Syracuse, Barbara Kern of Clarence Center and Kathryn Zasucha of Youngstown; and six grandchildren.

[Pollio].