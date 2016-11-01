LIMBAUGH WEDS UNDER TIME LIMIT

Conservative radio and TV personality Rush Limbaugh kicked off the holiday weekend by getting married.

The twice-divorced Limbaugh, 43, married Marta Fitzgerald on Friday at the Virginia home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, said Limbaugh's chief of staff, Kit Carson.

Fitzgerald, who also has been divorced twice, is a former aerobics instructor from Florida. The couple met through the computer bulletin board CompuServe.

Thomas performed the ceremony, which Carson said "was completed in well under the groom's imposed time limit of 15 minutes."