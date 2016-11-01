GE IN BIG VIETNAM POWER PROJECT

Australia's Broken Hill Pty. Co. Ltd. and U.S. industrial giant General Electric Co. are planning an $810 million power and fertilizer project near Ho Chi Minh City, a semi-official publication said Sunday.

If approved, the project would be by far the biggest foreign investment in communist Vietnam, which is seeking foreign funds to develop its economy.

The Vietnam Investment Review, published by the State Committee for Cooperation and Investment, said BHP and GE intend to build a power plant run on GE gas turbines near Thi Vai river east of Ho Chi Minh City. It would transmit electricity to Ho Chi Minh City and fuel a nearby urea fertilizer plant with a 600,000 tons per year capacity.