2 ARE KILLED, 2 ARE HURT AS MOTORCYCLE, CARS CRASH

Two people died and two others were hospitalized after a motorcycle and two cars collided on a rural highway.

Thomas Massina, 44, and Melissa Massina, 17, both of Shirley, were pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's accident about 30 miles southwest of Albany, state police said.

Jeffrey Zanger, 20, of Esperance, suffered multiple bruises and Margaret Zanger, 48, also of Esperance, sustained a broken femur, state police said. They were being treated in Community Hospital of Schoharie in Cobleskill.

Police said the Massinas were riding a motorcycle behind another car when Massina tried to pass.

Zanger, who was driving in the oncoming lane, saw Massina entering his lane and lost control of the car.

All three vehicles collided and the Massinas were thrown off the motorcycle.

The family relationships of the people involved wasn't made clear.