Mrs. Donaldson, 32, of Sweet Avenue was shot April 26 after she asked for quiet for her sleeping baby.

Yvette D. Donaldson always had her baby by her side.

The young mother's last words were a request for quiet so her 14-month-old daughter could sleep. Mrs. Donaldson was shot in response.

Homicide detectives call the Donaldson murder a "slam-dunk" case, a situation where a suspect was identified and arrested before Ms. Donaldson even died -- an appropriate description considering the suspect, Ritchie Campbell, was a high-school basketball star with aspirations to play in college.

Much has been made of the Campbell connection, how a hometown hero exchanged a promising future for blacktop prison basketball. Perhaps forgotten is the short life of a 32-year-old woman, whose young daughter will grow up without her mother.

"She spoiled that baby," said Henry Donaldson, Yvette's husband. "We've been married since 1986, and all she would ever dream of was having a baby."

Their daughter, Aquilla, was as much a fixture with Mrs. Donaldson as the young mother's brilliant smile, friends said.

Mrs. Donaldson always smiled when she danced. Entertainers such as Janet Jackson, Patti Labelle and Luther Vandross added spark to her step, Donaldson recalled.

"There was just something about her," Donaldson said. "She always smiled."

Mrs. Donaldson dropped out of Grover Cleveland High School in her freshman year.

She worked for a drinking straw manufacturer and then as a home-care aide. She stopped working after her marriage.

Friends and relatives said Mrs. Donaldson was a stabilizing force in their lives, a person they could depend on, one who never showed an "attitude."

Kim Saunders, 29, recalled receiving food, diapers and much emotional support from her sister. Ms. Saunders said her older sister's death is not the first time the family has suffered. In the late 70s, their 12-year-old brother, Marion, drowned.

"I've gotten over the death of my brother, but I've had Yvette around me a lot longer," said Ms. Saunders.

Donaldson said that while he is well-acquainted with Campbell's family, he has not had any communication with them.

"I'm not upset with them, but we don't have anything to talk about," he said. "They can't bring her back to me."

Donaldson was at work when informed of his wife's shooting. At first he thought she would survive, but shortly after the shooting doctors told him his wife was brain dead.

The decision to remove Mrs. Donaldson from life support systems was not easy.

"All I know is that I miss her real bad," Donaldson said. "Now I have a child to raise with no mother.

"When she grows I will have a lot to explain to her."

-- Jane Kwiatkowski