Duffy was killed with two other men in the home they shared on Marilla Street in South Buffalo.

William M. Duffy was a rich man, but not in the traditional sense.

"He never had anything," said his son, also William M. Duffy, of Acworth, Ga. "He never owned any property. He never drove a car. All he had to give was himself."

"But this was the richest man I ever knew."

Bill Duffy knew how to bring a smile or a laugh to others' faces. Whether he was regaling his grandchildren with a famous story, entertaining fellow bar patrons with his slightly off-key rendition of Irish songs like "Danny Boy," or earning his reputation as South Buffalo's top ticket seller for fund-raising events.

To many, Duffy was one of the "mayors of South Buffalo," known to virtually everyone in the various neighborhoods where he lived along South Park Avenue. "He had a very quick wit, and he had a line for everything," said Mark Rogowski, owner of Rogo's Bar. "He'd never come in here grumpy or harsh. The only people who could have been his enemies were the Irish Rovers or Tony Bennett, because he'd butcher their songs."

Duffy, 69, was a decorated World War II veteran, an Army sergeant who drove a command car and never forgot his military ties in later life. He belonged to several veterans' organizations, including the Timothy Nightengale AMVETS Post, which honored him as its AMVET of the Year in 1992.

"He attended every meeting, every function, and he was the top ticket seller whenever we had a raffle," said Marty Nightengale, a good friend. "He always had tickets in his pocket."

Above all, people remembered Duffy as a great storyteller.

Things were never quiet with "Uncle Bill" Duffy around.

"He could stretch (stories) out from a few seconds to five minutes or so, depending on the size of the crowd," his son said.

Duffy had several passions, according to his son: his "love of mother and country," his large family, his Irish heritage, his singing and story-telling and his love of fishing.

Divorced for more than 20 years, Duffy remained close to his huge family -- his mother had 14 children and 54 grandchildren.

-- Gene Warner