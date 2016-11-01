NIAGARA FALLS POLICE CALLS

FRIDAY

P.M.

4:02 -- 431 77th St., larceny/burglary. A resident said a man went into his garage and took a battery charger and socket set without permission.

4:35 -- 838 66th St., criminal mischief and petit larceny. A Lewiston man said a cassette player was stolen from his parked car, and the car's dashboard was damaged.

4:45 -- 1943 Falls St., arrest. J.C. Lowe, 17, no permanent address, charged with resisting arrest.

6:20 -- 500 block of 71st Street, aggravated harassment. A 45-year-old woman said she has been receiving harassing phone calls and strange mail, and her car has been tampered with and damaged.

6:20 -- 2955 Seneca Ave., third-degree burglary. A woman said a lawn edger was stolen from the garage.

6:37 -- Hyde Park Boulevard and Pierce Avenue. A Vanderbilt Avenue man said an unknown object shattered his car's windshield as he was driving.

6:52 -- 815 Whirlpool Ave., attempted unlawful imprisonment. A 12-year-old Elmwood Avenue girl said a man on a bike with a French accent offered her $10 to take him to the Niagara River. She agreed, and then he offered her $500 to take him down the embankment. She took him halfway down, got scared and ran back up, using his bike to get away. She went to a nearby store to call police.

8:25 -- 600 block of 19th Street, arrests. Willie J. Harris, 16, of 19th Street and Imani M. Davis, 17, of Ashland Avenue, both charged with second-degree robbery. A man said two men punched him in the face, then the suspects and a woman with them took his wallet from his coat. The other suspect is still being sought.

10:30 -- 700 block of Ashland Avenue, aggravated harassment. A 30-year-old man said a man threatened him on the phone.

11 -- 237 84th St., burglary. A woman said a snow blower was stolen from her garage.

11:05 -- 201 Rainbow Blvd., Days Inn, larceny. A Korean woman said a small red handbag with two passports was stolen from the lobby.

11:50 -- 2620 Niagara St., Wilson Farms, petit larceny. A man stole a 12 pack of beer, left the store and could not be located.

11:55 -- 2220 Pine Ave., criminal mischief and larceny. A Seneca Avenue woman said her car window was broken, and six compact discs were stolen.

SATURDAY

A.M.

12:10 -- 2283 North Ave., arrests. Billy A. Rivera, 17, of Linwood Avenue charged with three counts of disorderly conduct, and Duane M. Smith, 23, of North Avenue, charged with one count of disorderly conduct, following a police call to a loud party. Police said the two were verbally abusive.

1 -- 400 block of Second Street, criminal mischief. A St. Catharines, Ont., man said his door lock and the car's paint were damaged, and a cassette deck was taken.

1:15 -- Whirlpool Street and Cleveland Avenue, arrest. Christopher Cole, 19, of Royal Avenue, charged on a warrant with failure to pay parking tickets.

2:10 -- 1737 North Ave., fourth-degree criminal mischief. A woman said her kitchen window was broken.

2:15 -- Quay and Falls streets, arrest. Ondarryle J. Morgan, 19, of Niagara Street, Buffalo, charged with third-degree criminal mischief, for breaking a Kenmore woman's car window and denting the trunk lid with a steel bar.

2:15 -- Quay and Falls streets, arrest. Johnnie Carter III, 22, of East Oakwood Place, Buffalo, charged with second-degree assault for arguing with a Buffalo woman on the street and hitting her in the elbow with a metal bar.

3 -- 900 block of Cleveland Avenue, criminal mischief/larceny. A Seneca Avenue man said the side window of his car was broken, and a stereo, kicker box and $200 worth of cassettes were taken.

3:05 -- Ferry Avenue and Fourth Street, arrest. William E. Brady, 34, of Pine Avenue, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following a fight with a woman on the street.

4:25 -- 500 block of Third St., arrest. Kenneth W. Shelton, of Thorold, Ont., charged with driving while intoxicated and driving left of center.

4:59 -- 47th Street and Packard Road, arrest. Edward Johnson, 21, of Pershing Avenue, charged with driving while impaired, passing a red light and no seat belt.

5 -- 9037 Zito Drive, arrest. James D. Betts, 28, of Robinson Court, charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after police said he was verbally abusive and tried to trip an officer by grabbing the officer's leg. He also tried to kick out a window in the police car.

5:23 -- 485 Third St., third-degree assault and menacing. A woman said a man dragged her up the stairs and tried to cut her hair. When she grabbed for the scissors, her finger was cut.

8:45 -- 6980 Niagara Falls Blvd., Gambino Ford, attempted burglary. A window pane was shattered in the showroom by a piece of broken concrete.

8:50 -- 703 Ashland Ave., larceny/burglary. A man said someone with a key took three magazines from his apartment without his permission.

9 -- 1252 94th St., petit larceny. A man said three hanging flower baskets were stolen from the front porch overnight.

P.M.

12:41 -- 1033 Niagara Ave., harassment. A woman said a man was arguing with her in the hallway.

12:45 -- Main Street and Chilton Avenue, assault. A Ninth Street man said a woman stabbed him in the arm with a pen.

1:30 -- 261 Hyde Park Blvd., petit larceny. A woman said her son's bike was stolen from the backyard.

2 -- 401 Niagara St., Wilson Farms, petit larceny. A man was caught stealing nine bottles of aspirin. The man told the manager he would pay for them, but then fled without the aspirin.

2:20 -- 1630 Main St., Rite Aid, petit larceny. A man took six bottles of lotion, worth $35.