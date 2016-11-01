JIM KELLY WISHING UPON A STARGAZE '94 BILLS QUARTERBACK EXPECTS MORE SPACE, ACTIVITIES TO MEAN MORE FUNDS

It's bigger, it's better, and it's in the 'burbs.

StarGaze '94, Jim Kelly's third annual fund-raising extravaganza, has grown from one day into a three-day affair. With the addition of the "NFL Experience on Tour," there will be more for fans to see and do. And, after two years at Pilot Field, they'll be seeing and doing it at the University at Buffalo's North Campus.

"The bottom line is, we want to make it so we can raise more money for Kelly for Kids," Kelly said of the event, which runs from Friday through Sunday.

Kelly for Kids Foundation, which provides funds to area children's charities, is hoping to make at least $150,000 from StarGaze '94. The last two StarGaze events have generated about $250,000 of the $700,000 raised by the foundation over the past seven years.

Among the stars at whom fans will have the chance to gaze this year are Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Steve Tasker, Frank Reich, Don Beebe and Kent Hull from the Buffalo Bills; Alexander Mogilny, Brad May and Rob Ray from the Buffalo Sabres; current and former football standouts Boomer Esiason, Dan Marino, Warren Moon, Shane Conlan, Paul Hornung, Earl Morrall and Fred Smerlas; actor Alan Thicke and many soap-opera cast members; and rock star Eddie Van Halen.

Kelly's participation will depend on the outcome of his visit Wednesday to the Steadman-Hawkins Clinic in Vail, Colo., where he could undergo surgery on his right shoulder.

The "NFL Experience on Tour," with its interactive games and exhibits that provide an up-close perspective of the pro game, will be at UB's Alumni Arena for all three days. It will be the lone attraction Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., then give way to the highlights of StarGaze '94 -- a celebrity softball home-run derby at 3:15, a celebrity softball game at 4 and the Million Dollar Shoot-out at 7:30 in which celebrities try to throw footballs through a target from 30 yards for $1 million. Will McDonough of the Boston Globe and NBC Sports and Ray Combs, host of TV's "Family Feud," will be the masters of ceremony for the Shoot-out.

There will also be autograph sessions, numerous carnival-like activities and attractions and a grand finale fireworks display at 9.

Admission for the Experience is $7.50 per visit. Admission to Sunday's StarGaze '94 program is also $7.50. A combination ticket is $14. Tickets are available at all TicketMaster locations (852-5000) and the UB athletic ticket office (645-6666).

"We wanted to move it out to the suburbs, first because Alumni Arena gave us more room to set up the NFL Experience, and second,

because of the people who haven't been able to come into the city to see StarGaze in the past," Kelly said.

The Experience has been enormously popular at the last four Super Bowls; tickets for it at Super Bowl XXVIII in Atlanta were so hot they were scalped.

Its activities include the "Down and Out," in which participants run pass patterns and try to catch passes from Jugs machines; the "Quarterback Challenge," in which participants throw regulation footballs at targets that have electronic sensors; "Measure Up to the Pros," in which participants can compare dimensions of their legs, biceps, hands and feet with those of some of the game's top stars; "Look Like a Pro," in which participants can be photographed behind a life-sized body cast of a uniformed player from their favorite team; "Make Your Own Football Trading Cards," in which participants can dress in the official uniform of their favorite NFL teams and be photographed on a card that will include their personal statistics; "NFL Screen Training," in which participants can be television play-by-play announcers for replays of actual games and receive a videotape recordings of their performances; "NFL Fastest Man," in which participants run a 40-yard dash and match strides electronically with Los Angeles Raiders speedster Alexander Wright.

"This is for all those people who haven't had the chance to see the NFL Experience at the Super Bowl," Kelly said. "I haven't seen it myself because we've played in all those Super Bowls. But from what I understand, it's something that kids as well as adults won't want to miss."

Among Sunday's attractions is the "Fandemonium Area," featuring "Autograph Alley." Kelly, Hull, Smerlas, Conlan, May, Ray and former Sabre Phil Housley, now with the St. Louis Blues, will sign autographs between 2 and 3 p.m. Other sessions with different celebrities will follow.

There will be grab bags for $5 apiece, each containing a minimum of $10 in merchandise. Some will have elaborate prizes such as two Super Bowl tickets, tickets to Bills games and autographed game jerseys and footballs.

"I'm asking people to come out, experience what we have to offer, and they'll leave knowing not only that they had a good time but also that they've helped Kelly for Kids," Kelly said. "I know that when a $2,500 grant is given to a Western New York charity, that amount makes a big difference in a kid's life.

"There's a slogan, 'Give kids their tomorrows today,' because some are kids with cancer who may not be around to see tomorrow. It just makes me feel good to do something to help those less fortunate."

More than 800 volunteers, many of them area high school football players, will help run the three-day event.

"Without the support of the community at large, this event could not be possible," Kelly said. "This is not just a Jim Kelly project, this is a Western New York project."