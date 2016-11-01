The Business Calendar runs each Sunday in the Business section. Notices of meetings, seminars and workshops of interest to the Buffalo-area business community should be sent to the Business News Desk of The News, Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240, by the preceding Thursday.

Tuesday

Western New York Venture Association will hold the Business Opportunity & Investment Forum at 6 p.m. at the University Inn and Conference Center, 4201 North Forest Road, Amherst. Presenters will be Wayne L. Dorpfeld, president, American Tactile Corp.; David O. Cooper, president, Lyotropics Inc.; and Bret Llewellyn, president, The Underground Screen Printing Inc.

Erie Community College City Campus, 121 Ellicott St., will offer a non-credit course entitled "dBase IV-Introduction" from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The fee is $90. For more information, call the college at 851-1801.

Wednesday

The Greater Buffalo Partnership and the Business Council of New York State will present a seminar on how to comply with and integrate the many federal and state workplace leave laws from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the University Inn and Conference Center, 4201 North Forest Road, Amherst. "When Workers Can't Work" will cover Americans With Disabilities Act, workers' compensation laws, laws prohibiting discrimination, and federal and medical leave laws and more. The tuition is $129 for partnership and business council members, $189 per person for non-members. For more information or reservations, phone (800) 358-1202.

CAL Communicators, a chapter of Toastmasters International, will meet from 11:55 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the auditorium at Calspan Corp., 4455 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. The focus of the meeting will be "Public Speaking Skills." For more information/reservations, phone Betty Guenther at 631-6872 or Robert Woodill, 631-6975.

The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo will meet at noon in Sheridan Park, Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda, to provide the annual picnic for Community Based Education children of the Buffalo public schools. Work starts at 10:30 a.m. For more information or reservations, phone 849-8333.

Professional Secretaries International, Buffalo Chapter, will hold its monthly dinner meeting at 6 p.m. at Fanny's Restaurant, 3500 Sheridan Dr., Amherst. There will be installation of officers and initiation of new members. Contact Patricia Lynch at 691-5306 for more information.

The Western New York Chapter of Financial Women International will present Associates Night at 6:30 p.m. in the Brookfield Country Club, 5120 Shimverville Road, Clarence. Patricia O. Rehak, executive vice president of the Greater Buffalo Partnership, will give an outlook for the City of Buffalo and discuss "The Role of the Greater Buffalo Partnership." For more information/reservations, phone Teri Sheldon at 848-3039.

Thursday

The Greater Buffalo Partnership will present a forum from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, Two Fountain Plaza. Richard A. Jalkut, president and chief executive officer of New York-NYNEX Telecommunications Group, will speak about advances in telecommunications, the development of the information highway, and how technology will affect communications in the future. For more information, phone 852-7100, Ext. 458.

The Network Referral Club, a leads group, will hold its bi-weekly meeting at 7:45 a.m. the Golden Parachute restaurant, 5735 Main St., Williamsville. For more information, phone Phyllis Hammill at 837-4595.

The Security Guard Eight Hour Preassignment Training Course, approved by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 4243 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. For registration information call Baran Security & Investigations Inc. at 542-4699.

A free program for families involved with nursing homes and home care will be sponsored by the Koldin & Levine Law Center from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Buffalo Marriott, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. The program will focus on Medicaid Law and the preservation of family assets when there is an existing illness or institutionalization of a family members. For more information, phone 633-9634.

Friday

Forty Plus of Buffalo Inc. will present a seminar entitled "Taking Responsibility for Career Planning" at 9 a.m. in the organization's 7th floor office at 701 Seneca St. Collette Griffin will lead the workshop. For more information, phone 856-0491.

Consulting Task Force Inc. and the Enterprise Development Network will hold its Executive Briefing at 8 a.m. at Wurlitzer Industrial Park, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda. The meeting will spotlight experts from its "Your Network for Success" heard Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. on "Your Money 1400am" on WWWS radio. This week's featured guest, Tom Ulm of the Trade Show Display Co., will discuss "Maximizing the Visual Impact of Your Trade Show Display." Admission is free; refreshments will be served. For reservations, phone James Rores at 634-7013, Ext. 103.

Next Sunday

Buffalo Cosmetology Association will present its Buffalo Cosmo Expo Education and Trade Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 4243 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. The session will feature national artists, educational classrooms, haircutting/styling, manufacturers, exhibit booths, free classes and educational committee. The fee is $15 for NCA members, $30 for non-members. For more information, phone 874-2880 or 893-6428.