PLAN FOR SINGLE BANK REGULATOR TERMED DEAD FOR THIS YEAR

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Clinton administration has abandoned plans to pass legislation this year consolidating bank regulation, the Treasury Department said Friday.

A Treasury official who insisted on anonymity said Secretary Lloyd Bentsen decided to shelve the proposal after failing to reach agreement on a compromise with Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan.

As recently as May 16, Treasury Undersecretary Frank Newman told reporters that the administration and the Federal Reserve had worked out the key elements of a compromise and expected to announce an agreement within a matter of days. However, the Treasury spokesman said it later was decided there is not enough time left in this year's session of Congress to get a plan ready and passed by both the House and Senate.

Friday's decision to drop the regulatory consolidation proposal marks at least a temporary victory for the Federal Reserve, which was fighting the plan to consolidate all authority over banks into a new Federal Banking Commission.