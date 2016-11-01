FROM BOTH SIDES

Rosa von Praunheim, though only a couple of years past 50, has been labeled "the senior member of the Berlin school of underground filmmaking." Controversy has shadowed his career, with protests coming from both the establishment and the gay community. His 1970 film "It's Not the Homosexual Who Is Perverse, But the Situation in Which He Lives" was banned by German television, only to be attacked by the homosexual community when it was finally shown. A retrospective of Von Praunheim's work continues at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, 2495 Main St., tonight and Saturday night. "Underground & Emigrants," an insider's look at life in New York City's underground theater and film worlds, will be screened tonight at 7:30 and 9:30. On Saturday at 7:30 and 9:30 "City of Lost Souls" will be shown, with the filmmaker -- who describes the film as "a grotesque musical" -- in attendance.

-- Richard Huntington