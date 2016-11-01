FERRELL, CHOIR TO BEGIN INNER-CITY MINISTRY

A choir, well known in the African-American community for its dynamic gospel style, will formally begin a ministry service this weekend that will focus on inner-city problems.

The Rev. Jerome L. Ferrell, the musical director of the Lighthouse Interdenominational Choir, will be sworn in as executive director of the new Lighthouse Interdenominational Ministries by City Court Judge Robert Russell during an installation banquet at 6 p.m. today in the Holiday Inn, 620 Delaware Ave.

The choir will celebrate its 14 years of service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a free gospel concert in Greater New Hope Church of God In Christ, 407 Jefferson Ave. The Rev. Oscar Hayes and the Abundant Life Chorale from Detroit will be special guests. The gospel group Vision, organized by Mr. Ferrell, will also perform.

Deputy Assembly Speaker Arthur O. Eve, D-Buffalo, will be the keynote speaker at the banquet tonight. Also to be honored are: Rev. Arthur Boyd, executive director of GROUP Ministries; Agnes Baines, executive director of the African-American Cultural Center; Rev. James Lewis, pastor of Lougen Memorial AME Zion Church; and Rev. Matthew Brown, Mayor Masiello's African-American Community Relations aide.

The new ministry organization plans to help senior citizens, set up soup kitchens, give away clothes to the needy and start teen-age pregnancy prevention programs and anti-drug addiction programs.