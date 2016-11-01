Funeral services for Carolyn E. Snyder, 78, of Bryan, Texas, a former Lockport resident who was a retired employee of Harrison Division, General Motors Corp., will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in Lange Funeral Home, 186 East Ave. Entombment will be in Glenwood Mausoleum.

The former Carolyn Schank, a native of the Town of Hartland, died Wednesday (May 25, 1994) in St. Joseph's Hospital, Bryan.

She retired from Harrison in 1974. She was a member of Local 686, United Auto Workers.

Surviving are two sons, Barry McDermott Sr. and Brian McDermott Sr.; two daughters, Mavis Papp of Bryan and Winona McDermott of Lockport; and nine grandchildren.