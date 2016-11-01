RUSSIAN SCHOOLCHILDREN HELD HOSTAGE ABOARD BUS
Four gunmen seized a school bus and took 30 children and adults hostage today near Mineralnye Vody, a Caucasus mountain city south of Moscow, the ITAR-Tass news agency reported.
The hostages included children on a school outing, their teachers and parents, the news service said.
The gunmen demanded a helicopter, $10 million, weapons and drugs, ITAR-Tass said.
Police were talking with the hostage-takers in efforts to free the captives.
