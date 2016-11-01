IN OTHER BUSINESS NEWS . . .

Compaq Computer Corp. for the first time overtook International Business Machines Corp. and Apple Computer Inc. to become the No. 1 personal computer company in the first quarter, research group Dataquest Inc. said. Compaq had a 12.4 percent market share; Apple, 10.4 percent, and IBM, 10.1 percent.

R.H. Macy & Co. Inc. bondholders said they would support the bankruptcy reorganization plan the department store company is now finalizing. For their $1.3 billion in Macy debt, they agreed in principle to accept a package consisting of new Macy stock, warrants, gift certificates and bondholders' participation in a stock rights offering.

Genentech Inc. announced will become the latest high-tech company to provide health benefits to domestic partners of gay employees, effective June 1.