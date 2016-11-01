LACK OF BAND PERMIT LEAVES CAMPGROUNDS IN A QUANDARY

A Town of Evans campground has a band booked to play Saturday night but no permit from the town and the camp manager said Tuesday she isn't sure what will happen.

"I don't know what we'll do; but sure it's a problem," said Elizabeth Chase, manager of Point Breeze Camp & Marina.

The Town Board met in special session Monday night to consider the permit applications but tabled the matter without action.

Supervisor Albert Chase, who is not related to Ms. Chase, said there were certain concerns over the applications that need to be addressed before acting. He declined to specify what the concerns are, saying some might be "legally sensitive."

The board is expected to take up the matter again at its regular meeting next Wednesday.

Ms. Chase said she will have to speak to owner Tony Anderson about what to do. All 175 camp sites are booked for the Memorial Day weekend and patrons are expecting the band Kohoots to perform. Anderson was out of town Tuesday.