TRAVELING TECHNOLOGY IS CONFERENCE TOPIC

Buffalo will play host to the first conference of the "Intelligent Vehicle-Highway Society" of New York June 21.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Buffalo Hilton, experts will meet to consider the future links between cars and trucks, the roads they use and computers and satellite postioning systems.

"When we speak of 'Intelligent Vehicle-Highway Systems' we're talking about the way computers and communications will tell drivers what's ahead, where the traffic jams are and how to avoid them," said Marie Hallenbeck of the state Department of Transportation.

"In the near future, a lot of cars will use GPS (global positioning systems) to view in-car maps telling them where they are and how to get where they're going." More than that, she said, on-board sensors may help control distance between vehicles and roadside monitors may warn motorists of traffic snags well in advance so they can avoid them.

Ms. Hallenbeck (518-457-6400) is handling reservations.