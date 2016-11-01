MRS. HANDEL

A reception was given in Daffodil's Restaurant after the wedding of Bonnie Jean Bruno of Snyder to William Michael Handel of Amherst at 1 p.m. Sunday in Temple Beth Zion. Dr. Martin L. Goldberg heard the vows of the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Glenn R. Bruno of Coral Springs, Fla., and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard M. Handel of Williamsville and Delray Beach, Fla. After a cruise to the Bahamas and trip to Orlando, Fla., the couple will live in Amherst. The bride is a graduate of Millard Fillmore Hospital School of Nursing. The bridegroom, an alumnus of Winchendon Academy, Winchendon, Mass., and Erie Community College, is president of Halifax Assembly Corp.