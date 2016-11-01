DUNKIRK OPENS NEW STUDIO FOR CABLE CHANNEL LOCAL ACCESS ACTIVITY MOVES TO LYNX ST. SITE

DUNKIRK -- The studio for local programming for the Cable Access Channel 12 was officially opened Sunday afternoon by Mayor Margaret Wuerstle and Zenon Panfil, coordinator of local access programming for the channel.

The 2,200-square-foot studio occupies part of the former Kresge store, with an entrance at 325 Lynx St.

Volunteers completely refurbished the space, Panfil said. The equipment was donated by Adelphia Communications Inc. as part of the franchise agreement and by interested local individuals.

The cable company also has provided "drops" for live programming at City Hall, the Dunkirk High School cafeteria and gymnasium and middle school auditorium and the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds on Central Avenue.

Another connection is expected soon at Memorial Park.

The regular Common Council meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of the month and the regular Board of Education meetings on the second Tuesday of the month are broadcast live, with tape replays later in the week.

Football games and basketball games are also broadcast live, according to Panfil.

The station has programming from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but that can be expanded to accommodate special events.

The station also broadcasts tapes of programs of interest to the community and a bulletin board that is run by Danny McGill, who has been a member of the Cable Television Advisory Board since its beginnings in 1983.

Jerome Gavin has also been involved in the advisory board since its inception. McGill has been chairman since 1985.

Other members of the volunteer staff include Roxane Panfil, program director, and Steven Haynes, assistant access coordinator.

They are always looking for volunteers, and classes are run to train people to use the equipment, which includes four cameras, editing equipment, the character generator and taping equipment.

The renovation work is still in progress although most of the work has been done.

The studio will have enough props for six sets, and most of them already are in place.

Offices, an editing room, and a niche for the character generator are in place.

Volunteers did all the work, including the wiring, Haynes said.

Plans for future programming include a weekly news program, which is expected to begin within a month.

The station cannot accept sponsors, but can accept underwriters for its programs.

Also a puppet show from Das Puppenspiel, the puppet theater from Westfield, may soon be on the air.

The volunteers decided to leave the "K" of the Kresge symbol in the molding to show the origins of the building.