MRS. TIRANNO

Nuptial vows were exchanged by Christine M. Levy and Charles J. Tiranno at 1 p.m. Saturday in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Chapel. The Rev. Martin L. Pavlock performed their marriage ceremony.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank M. Levy of Cheektowaga are the bride's parents and the bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles F. Tiranno of Middleport. A reception was given in Samuel's Grande Manor. After a trip to Orlando, Fla., the newly married couple will be at home in Cheektowaga.

A teacher in Small Wonders Day Care Center, the bride is a graduate of Cheektowaga Central High School and Daemen College. The bridegroom, a paramedic with LaSalle Ambulance, is a graduate of Cheektowaga Central High School and attended Erie Community College North Campus.

Mrs. Johnson

Performing the marriage ceremony for Michele Elizabeth Joseph and Joseph Alan Johnson at noon Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church was the Rev. Leon J. Biernat of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Elsie Joseph of Buffalo and the late Donald L. Joseph are the bride's parents and Frances Johnson of Buffalo and the late Albert W. Johnson Sr. are the bridegroom's parents. A reception was given in Adam's restaurant. After a trip to Orlando, Fla., the newly married couple will be at home in Buffalo.

A graduate of Southside High School and Erie Community College North Campus, the bride is a typist with the State Department of Social Services. The bridegroom, a graduate of Cheektowaga Central High School and ECC North, attends Canisius College and is employed by P&G Steel Products.

Mrs. Kozakiewicz

The wedding of Laura A. Snajder and Jonathan W. Kozakiewicz took place Saturday at noon in Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Elma, where the Rev. Robert W. Wood heard their nuptial vows.

Robert E. and Diane Snajder of Lancaster are parents of the bride, who was graduated from Lancaster Central High School and is employed in the commercial loan operations department of Key Bank of New York. The bridegroom, son of Marcia Kozakiewicz of West Seneca and Daniel Kozakiewicz of Buffalo, is a graduate of Orchard Park High School and is a sales and leasing consultant with Delacy Ford.

A reception was given in Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company hall before the newly married couple left for Sarasota, Fla. They will make their home in West Seneca.

Mrs. Riedel

Dawn M. Brown and Joel C. Riedel exchanged marriage vows before the Rev. John D. Sparks of Word of Life Christian Fellowship at noon Saturday in St. John Baptist Church.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Brown of Bennett Village Terrace are parents of the bride and the bridegroom is the son of Angeline Riedel of Martha Avenue and the late Alfred Riedel. A reception was given in St. George Orthodox Catholic Church hall. After traveling to Niagara Falls and Toronto, the couple will be at home in Buffalo.

A graduate of Buffalo Traditional School and Buffalo State College, the bride is a credit specialist with M&T Bank. The bridegroom is a graduate of Turner-Carroll High School and Buffalo State, where he earned a master's degree in criminal justice. He is employed by United Parcel Service.

Mrs. Warner

Michelle J. Georgia and John C. Warner, nuclear medicine technologists in Mercy Hospital, were married Saturday at 10 a.m. in Grove Street Christian Church, Tonawanda. The Rev. Lynn R. Morgan heard their vows.

The bride is the daughter and stepdaughter of Sandra and Roger White of Culpeper, Va., and the daughter of the late Laurence Georgia and the stepdaughter of Diane Cooper of Castleton. Parents of the bridegroom are Mary Louise Warner of Tonawanda and the late Dr. Elwyn C. Warner.

A reception was given in Park Lane Restaurant before the newly married couple left for Hawaii. They will be at home in Cheektowaga. A graduate of University at Buffalo, the bride attends D'Youville College's physician assistant program. The bridegroom is a graduate of UB.

Mrs. Pellicane

Celina Marie Scheg, daughter of Harold A. Scheg of Lancaster and Bethie L. Lilies of Depew, was married to Steven Nicholas Pellicane at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Depew.

The Rev. Stanley F. Nowak performed the ceremony for the bride and the son of William and Joan Pellicane of Princeton, N.J. A reception was given in Holiday Inn, Grand Island. After a trip to Hawaii, the newly married couple will be at home in Westfield, N.J.

A graduate of Lancaster Central High School, the bride is a student in a pediatric nurse program of Union County College, Union, N.J., and Muhlenburg Hospital, Scotch Plains, N.J. The bridegroom was graduated from South Brunswick High School and is an owner-manager of a STS Car Service Center, Union.

Mrs. Parisi

Jill Marie Repman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert C. Repman Jr. of Stevenson Street, became the bride of Joseph Francis Parisi, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph B. Parisi of Bloomfield Avenue, at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Monsignor Eugene E. O'Loughlin performed the ceremony, preceding a reception in Romanello's South Restaurant. After a trip to Aruba, the newly married couple will make their home in Buffalo.

A graduate of Mount Mercy Academy and Trocaire College, the bride is employed by the Buffalo Board of Education Department of Curriculum Evaluation and Development. The bridegroom is a graduate of Bishop Timon High School, attended University at Buffalo and is operations sales manager for Sherwin-Williams Co., Niagara Falls.

Mrs. Dudziak

Suzanne M. Gattie, daughter of Dorothy Gattie of West Seneca and the late Raymond Gattie, and Daniel G. Dudziak, son of Daniel J. and Sally Dudziak of West Seneca, were married Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Orchard Park. The Rev. Theodore C. Rog and the bridegroom's uncle, the Rev. Bruno Pysz of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, performed the ceremony.

A reception was given in Joseph's Country Manor and Grove before the newly married couple left for a cruise to Alaska. The bride, a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy, is completing a master's degree in occupational therapy in D'Youville College. The bridegroom, a graduate of West Seneca East High School and St. Francis College, Loretto, Pa., is a physician assistant. He is a lieutenant in the Army National Guard.