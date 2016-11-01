It's been a year so far of wondrous and sometimes strange happenings in the topsy-turvy world of chess.

In January, 14-year-old Peter Leko of Hungary became the youngest grandmaster in the game's history. And last month, Jordy Mont-Reynaud, a ten-year-old from Stanford, California, earns the U.S. Chess Federation master title.

Garry Kasparov is beaten twice in a row by 18-year-old Vladimir Kramnik in tournaments at Linares, Spain and Moscow. Is it possible that Kasparov -- who is only 31 -- is reaching the end of his reign?

The newly designed Professional Chess Association rating system is launched. Bobby Fischer -- still regarded as the World Champion by some chess aficionados -- receives the humble ranking of 67th in the world.

Anatoly Karpov beats out Kasparov and wins big in the Linares International Tournament -- the world championship of tournaments according to Garry Kasparov.

But in succeeding weeks he is jolted twice. First, he suffers a debacle (finishing only sixth) in the Melody Amber blindfold and speed tournament in Monaco. Then, he is edged out of first place by Russia's Boris Gelfand at Seville (where he loses a game to Boris Gulko of the U.S.).

Karpov also struggles on another front.

Recently, he solicits help in a letter to Boris Yeltsin (no less) after the Russian Chess Federation had ousted him as its first vice-president and removed Yevgeny Bebchuk from the presidency. The Federation's actions -- which he claims were encouraged by Garry Kasparov -- and involved some Yeltsin aides -- were, he says, illegal.

Andrei Makarov, who replaced Bebchuk and is described by Karpov as a close friend of Kasparov, denies all charges.

Below, a game from Seville, between Gulko and France's Joel Lautier.

Gulko Lautier

1. c4 Nf6

2. d4 c6

3. Bf4 d5

4. e3 e6

5. Nc3 Be7

6. Nf3 N(b)d7

7. c5 Nh5

8. Bd3 0-0

9. 0-0 f5

10. b4 a6

11. a4 h6

12. b5 axb5

13. axb5 Rxa1

Gulko Lautier

14. Qxa1 g5

15. bxc6 Nxc5

16. c7 Qe8

17. Bb5 Bd7

18. Be5 Ne4

19. Bxd7 Qxd7

20. Qa4 N(h)f6

21. Bxf6 Nxf6

22. Qxd7 Nxd7

23. Rb1 Ra8

24. Rxb7 Kf7

25. g3 Ke8

26. Nb5 Black

resigns

Note: (a): White threatens 27. Na7 follow by 28. c8(Q)ch.