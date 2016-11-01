BUC COST-CUTTING CREATES MOUND OF TROUBLE FOR HERD

BISON HISTORIAN and ace researcher Joe Overfield would be in the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame if he wasn't too humble/stubborn to accept induction.

But a plaque is reserved in his name because Overfield's always willing to share what he knows about Buffalo baseball,and he knows just about everything and can find out the rest.

Overfield's expertise was in demand after Herd catcher Keith Osik was summoned as a reliever to begin the 12th inning of a tie game last Friday at New Orleans. The Zephyrs scored, Osik took the loss and we wondered: When was a Buffalo positional player last involved in a decision?

Overfield's research took him back to the War of 1812, or somewhere around there. As best he could ascertain, and he's pretty certain about this, the answer is: Never. Not once had a Bison team stooped to pitching a positional player with the outcome in doubt.

There wasn't much manager Doc Edwards could do to avoid the situation. Starter Jon Lieber had been called up to Pittsburgh, so Paul Miller was moved from the pen to the rotation. Reliever Jeff Tabaka had been claimed by San Diego off waivers. Reliever Brian Shouse already had pitched extensively in consecutive games and, anyway, the Pirates forbid using a pitcher three days in a row.

Edwards had five pitchers at his disposal. Since starter Tim Wakefield lasted a scant three innings, Edwards needed the other four just to make it to the 12th. He could have pushed Travis Willis, who worked the 10th and 11th, but at what cost? It's a long season. Best not to blow out the staff in mid-May.

Edwards made the best decision he could with one arm tied behind his back, which is how the Pirates have him managing. The Bisons have endured 35 roster moves already this season, 16 of them involving pitchers. Two players who could have helped, Tabaka and outfielder Will Pennyfeather, were lost when the Bucs played roulette with their 40-man roster.

Players check the lineup card upon arriving at the park to see if they're playing that day. But first, Edwards double-checks the roster to see whom he can put on the lineup card.

The tumult is the result of all the budget-cutting moves the Pirates have made the last few years. There was stability in Pittsburgh when Barry Bonds and Bobby Bonilla were in the everyday lineup and Doug Drabek and John Smiley were in the rotation. Now the Pirates have an economy team that will excel only if their prospects prosper before they become eligible for salary arbitration.

The Bucs are in precisely the dire position that Bob Rich Jr. envisioned for small-market teams when he backed Buffalo out of the expansion race. Rich accurately projected that baseball's financial orphans would have it one of two ways: play to survive and seldom contend, or play to win and go broke. Neither choice was appealing.

And yet, because of his affiliation with the Bucs, Rich is sharing in the misery of the small-market pinch. It bothers him a little bit, too. This is his 11th season of ownership and his fingers remain unadorned.

"I'd very much like a ring," he said. "It's not that I need more jewelry. It's what it symbolizes."

The Herd's two-year working agreement with the Pirates expires after this season. The relationship dates to 1988 and it has been a sound one. The Bucs have attended to the majority of Buffalo's needs and usually the Bisons can be found in contention.

And this season is still young. The Herd has plenty of time to run at the league leaders. But Rich will be paying close attention, making sure the poles on the battery are where they ought to be.

"There are real concerns whether Pittsburgh as a small market team can compete not only up top but at Triple A, too," he said. "I've enjoyed the relationship. They've really gone out of their way to give us talent.

"But, needless to say, I'm concerned on their behalf what economics is doing to the small markets," he said. "It's probably resulting in more turnover. And I think it has affected us on the field."

Pet's project

Former Bison Mark Petkovsek pitched the first nine-inning no-hitter in the 26-year history of the Tucson Toros on Monday, beating Colorado Springs, 5-0. Petkovsek, signed as a free agent during the offseason, walked two and struck out three.

"I just kept on trying to do the same thing in the late innings and not think about it," Petkovsek said. "I carried on and didn't do anything different. I talked to the guys in the dugout."

The no-hitter was threatened when Allen Cockrell hit a rocket with two out in the eighth. But it was hauled in on the warning track, and Petkovsek finished off his gem.

"After that I knew it would be my night," Petkovsek said. "There was some good karma."

The no-hitter came in the opener of a homestand that followed a 10-2 road trip.

Jordan fever

The possibility that Michael Jordan would open the season in a Nashville Sounds uniform bolstered American Association ticket sales during the early part of the season. The Sounds twice drew crowds over 10,000 in Omaha, where last year's average was about 5,000. In Oklahoma City, tickets for the first series against the Sounds initially were sold only in three-game packages.

Although Jordan is not playing for Nashville, fans there still had the chance to see him play against their Double A franchise, the Xpress. Jordan's arrival attracted back-to-back crowds of 16,000.

Jordan's chances of playing in the Association this season are minimal. Look for him to spend the year in Birmingham, where he has a chance to put up some decent numbers. If Jordan has decent numbers at Double A, it will create the illusion that he has earned the promotion when the White Sox call him up to boost September ticket sales.