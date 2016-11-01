MRS. MCCABE

After a trip to Europe, Jeffrey G. McCabe and his bride, Jennifer R. Posener, will be at home in Williamsville. They were married Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in Buffalo Launch Club, where a reception was given.

Rabbi Irwin Zeplowitz of Temple Anshe Sholom, Hamilton, Ont., performed the ceremony for the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Howard J. Posener of Grand Island and the son of Jean M. McCabe of Town of Tonawanda and the late Thomas W. McCabe Sr.

The bride is a graduate of Grand Island High School and St. Lawrence University and the bridegroom was graduated from Williamsville East High School and University at Buffalo, where he is pursuing a master's degree in business administration. They are employed by KeyCorp Mortgage Inc., she as a business analyst and he as a mortgage banking officer.