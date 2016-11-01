STUDENTS FAVOR SALE OF TOBACCO

Students at Buffalo State College supported continued sale of cigarettes at the college bookstore in a non-binding referendum Friday.

The vote was 429 to 368 in favor of permitting the bookstore to continue to sell tobacco products. About 11,000 students were eligible to vote.

"I'm a bit disappointed," said Edward A. Hattauer, director of counseling and health services at the college's Weigel Health Center. "But I think the intent of the referendum was misunderstood."

By banning the bookstore from selling tobacco products, officials hoped to raise the ethical issue of whether an institution such as Buffalo State College should be selling "an addictive drug that kills people," Hattauer said.

"I think students saw it as an attempt to punish cigarette smokers or get them to stop smoking," he added.

The final decision will be made by the Faculty Student Association, which runs the bookstore. However, Hattauer said the FSA will likely adhere to the results of the referendum.