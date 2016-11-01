HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY TRAIN

Classes were canceled Friday and counselors were made available to students after a high school football player was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train en route to Niagara Falls.

Gregory Foster, 19, a senior at Dolgeville Central High School, was to graduate June 25. Foster was standing on the railroad tracks when he was hit by a westbound train en route to Niagara Falls, state police in Herkimer said.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a private railroad crossing near the Montgomery County line in central New York. Three friends who were with Foster were not injured.

Police said there was no evidence of alcohol use.