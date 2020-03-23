HISTORICAL PERFORMANCE NO BIG THING FOR HASEK

IT WAS 2:15 a.m. in the Sabres' locker room and the creatures were not only stirring, they were still tingling as a result of that sports moment frozen in time when Dave Hannan's backhander won the longest game in franchise history.

There was one exception: Dominik Hasek.

When Hasek came out of the shower, he looked as if he had done nothing more strenuous than work a crossword puzzle. What he had actually done was perform more nobly in one game than any Sabre goaltender before him.

This was not just one game, however. It was two games and change, with the team going eyeball to eyeball with elimination. By the time they added it up, the goalie had made 70 saves and had the crowd chanting "Hasek! Hasek!" at a time when the only sound normally heard in the Aud is made by the sweepers.

He stonewalled Scott Stevens. He stonewalled Claude Lemieux and Stephane Richer. He committed larceny upon Viacheslav Fetisov and Valeri Zelepukin, Tom Chorske and John MacLean. Go down the New Jersey roster and you won't find a man Hasek didn't frustrate during his six-hour, 20-minute odyssey.

At the beginning of the fourth overtime, long after Letterman and Leno had signed off, Bill Guerin swooped around the Buffalo net and headed for a wrap-around goal that would end the series and Buffalo's season. Hasek stopped it . . . with his elbow.

Afterwards, when most Sabre fans were home in bed dreaming of Stanley Cup parades, Hasek shrugged off his performance as, well, nothing that special.

"The shots in overtime are not so hard," he theorized. "They don't handle the puck so good, either. So it's easier for a goaltender."

He didn't think the workload was that special, either, although he admitted 70 saves was his most, by far. "I think I had about 50 in Boston one time," he says.

Hasek hasn't been sleeping well lately, but he says, "I slept for about three hours Wednesday afternoon and I felt good." The Devils can confirm that the nap did him a lot of good. He had them talking to themselves long before the first overtime.

Hasek made so many great saves that he couldn't keep track of them. "There was one in the third period," he said. "They came on a two-on-one break and the guy made a good pass to somebody I don't remember."

"Richer!" prompted the chorus of interrogators surrounding him. It was Richer, indeed, who ripped a hard shot that had "goal" embossed on it, but Hasek turned it aside.

"If he shot right away, it might have gone in," said the goaltender. "But he waited and when he shot, he hit my pads."

Some in the dressing room were as matter of fact about Hasek's performance as he was. Randy Wood, the veteran winger, played in the Islanders' series-clinching, four-overtime victory over Washington in which Pat LaFontaine scored the winning goal. Understandably, Kelly Hrudey's goaltending performance in that game is special to Wood.

"I think Hrudey had about 80 saves," he said.

John Muckler said he has seen "a lot of great goaltending" in his coaching career. Muck was part of Edmonton's Stanley Cup dynasty so Grant Fuhr, now Hasek's teammate, is special to him.

But 10 years from now, ask most of the Sabres and all of the crowd of 15,003, and they will probably tell you that the night that Dominik Hasek demonstrated his magic tricks long after midnight is the hockey memory they will treasure.

This game was a classic, not just a hockey classic but a Buffalo sports classic. For 125 minutes and 43 seconds, the quiet blade of a man from the Czech Republic fought off elimination for his team. The bonus is that with Hasek in goal, the Sabres know they can beat any team.

They just better make sure he has his nap tomorrow afternoon before Game Seven.