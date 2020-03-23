HANNAN GETS HIS PIECE OF HISTORY

In between sips of water and the bursts of pain that throbbed through every muscle in his body, Dave Hannan remembered making a joke before the start of Period Seven in the longest Buffalo Sabres game ever played.

"I don't score a lot, so I was kidding the guys," said the player who lifted the Sabres to a 1-0 victory at 1:52 a.m. in Game Six of their series with New Jersey. "I said, 'Guys, whoever scores in this one might have a free ticket to the Hall of Fame.' "

Hannan, who just did get over the 100-goal mark in his 13 NHL seasons (his six regular-season tallies this season brought him to 101), may still have to buy a ticket to get into the Hall, but he'll get to see a little piece of history that will forever bear his name -- the game-winning goal in the sixth longest overtime playoff game ever played.

"I've played a long time, I have a lot of great memories, but this is special," Hannan said. "All through my career, the most important thing to me has been respect. Respect from my teammates. My teammates are my peers and I play for them.

"I've always played hard and I've always wanted to be judged on that. I want to be remembered as a player who gave his all for the team."

No one could have given more.

There were great players making great plays in this game and any one of them could have been a goal-scoring hero, but Hannan is the one who scored one of the NHL's most memorable goals. The fact that he was not expected to do so only adds to the lore.

In the long history of the National Hockey League, role players have scored many of the game's most memorable playoff goals. One reason for that is they are often on the ice checking the other team's best players. That leads to scoring chances going the other way, and when Hannan got his, he didn't miss.

Hannan's linemate Wayne Presley started the play from behind the net. He got the puck to rookie Jason Dawe who moved through the right faceoff circle and, with Devils defenseman Bruce Driver all over him, one-handed a pass into the slot. The puck hit winger Valeri Zelepukin's skate and skidded over to Hannan, who backhanded it high into the net from about 12 feet away.

"I remember I hit it as hard as I could," Hannan said. "I had been sitting on the bench thinking the last time I went down there I had a 2-on-1 and I didn't shoot, and the guys were telling me to shoot no matter what because when you're in a game like that you never know what's going to happen.

"When it went in I remember thinking 'That's it. We forced a Game Seven.' All day long we had been talking about that. That's all we wanted to do was to get to a seventh game.

"Then I was so tired I wanted to lie down right there."

He didn't have to, his teammates quickly put him on the ice.

"A goal like that you won't forget for a long time," Sabres coach John Muckler said. "The guys talked about getting to a seventh game and now they're there, and they have to be proud of the way they did that.

"We were never down and we never doubted ourselves," Muckler added. "We feel we're just as good as Jersey and I guess that's proven right because now we're going to a seventh game and it's just that close."