DEVILS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 SABRES 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 HANNAN'S GOAL IN FOURTH OT FORCES GAME 7

Referee Terry Gregson was pointing emphatically at the puck that lay inside the New Jersey cage. The replay officials were turning off their VCRs. And Dave Hannan was on his knees sliding and pumping his arms in wild celebration of The Goal That Finally Counted.

The Buffalo Sabres are still alive. Exhausted, yes. Forever indebted to Dominik Hasek, to be sure. But still breathing and a part of National Hockey League lore after beating the New Jersey Devils, 1-0, on Hannan's goal at 5:43 of the fourth overtime.

The sixth longest game in NHL playoff history -- and the Sabres' longest ever -- ended at the Aud at 1:52 a.m. Hannan gathered a puck that had struck the skate of one defenseman and unleashed a 12-foot backhander that goaltender Martin Brodeur doubtlessly would have stopped were it within his reach.

But Brodeur was down in anticipation of a different shot. The puck was beyond the grasp of his outstretched glove. The top of the net bulged and either no one noticed or no one cared that Wayne Presley's skate seemed to rest within the crease.

"You knew it was going to end," Randy Wood said. "You just wondered if it would end before dawn."

And so the Sabres are returning to The Meadowlands where, on Friday night, they will call on whatever energy remains and meet the Devils in the seventh and deciding game of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of the series between Boston and Montreal, also tied at three games apiece.

"We'll take a lot of fluids and get some rest," Hannan said. "We're going back and we got a chance."

Brodeur was simply sensational. He stymied the Sabres for 125 minutes and 43 seconds, making 49 saves. And yet his performance hardly compared to what Hasek accomplished at the other end. Hasek made 39 saves in overtime alone, and faced 70 shots all told. No Sabre goaltender had ever seen more than 50 shots under playoff conditions.

"Hasek played the best game I've ever seen a goaltender play," Bob Carpenter said.

The Sabres concurred. There was more than one instance when a Devil fired and the Sabres swore they were cooked.

"I think we said it six or seven times," Doug Bodger said. "Maybe more."

Hasek was tested with far tougher shots than Brodeur following regulation. But his stop of the game -- the save that brought the crowd to its feet for a prolonged standing ovation -- came midway through the third period.

Bobby Holik gathered a turnover at the Buffalo blue line and went in two-on-one with Stephane Richer. Holik passed across the slot and Richer was looking at the entire left side of the net. But he might have underestimated Hasek's reflexes and agility. Instead of going high, Richer fired knee-high. Hasek lunged across the crease, split like a gymnast and snared the puck.

"He waited for a while because the pass was not easy for him," Hasek said. "I could make a move. He took the pass and then shot it. Fortunately it hit my left pad.

"All their best shooters are right-handed," Hasek said. "I knew that's a save I might have to make. I worked on it yesterday at practice."

While Hasek was enduring the strain of a 70-shot barrage, his teammates were fighting the frustration of two goals disallowed during the second period.

Ken Sutton, fed a drop pass by Dave Hannan, snapped a 25-footer past Brodeur with 8:23 left in the period. However, Gregson waved off the goal and assessed Jason Dawe a minor for goaltender interference. Replays showed that Dawe was trying to cut off the goal when Claude Lemieux reached back with his stick and rode Dawe into Brodeur.

"I thought that's what he did," Dawe said.

The Sabres were deprived again with 3:18 left in the second. Brodeur made a blocker save on Dale Hawerchuk and Wayne Presley crashed in looking for a rebound. The puck glanced off Presley's right leg, struck his left skate and carried over the goal line. Gregson signaled a goal, but was obligated to call for a replay review.

After chatting with replay officials, Gregson broke the bad news to the Sabres. No goal, again. The crowd of 15,003 responded by littering the ice, delaying play for five minutes.

Norris said that Presley had "two kicks" at the puck, one with one foot and one with the other. Wally Harris, the NHL's assistant director of officiating, also was in the box. Harris said that a goal is disallowed when a player positions his skates in a way that indicates an attempt to direct the puck into the net.

"Honestly, I didn't even know where the puck was until the (red) light went on," Presley said. "They thought I kicked it into the net and I didn't."

The two disallowed goals loomed all the larger as the game hit a first overtime, and a second and crept on and on. A Buffalo power play in the third overtime was almost comical.

"They were just dragging," Carpenter said.

And no wonder. Doug Bodger, for instance, had logged more than 45 minutes of time by the start of the third OT and was nearing 60 when the game concluded.

"Is that what it was?" Bodger asked. "It was a good thing we scored. I was starting to stiffen up in the seventh period there."

The longer the game went, the more it was played in spurts. A line that appeared refreshed 10 minutes earlier would find its legs again and churn for another shift. It was such a burst of energy that enabled the line of Presley, Dawe and Hannan to strike for the goal.

Presley raced into the right corner for a dump in and outmaneuvered Bruce Driver to the puck. He chipped it five feet to Dawe along the boards and Dawe snapped a pass that was blocked. Dawe recovered the puck and made a power move on Driver down the right side.

Upon nearing the goal line, Dawe one-handed a pass toward Presley into the low slot. Brodeur, expecting a quick shot, went down. But the puck struck the skate of Valerie Zelepukin and bounced back toward the right side.

When Tommy Albelin swung and missed, Hannan gained possession on his backhand and fired.

"I didn't see it at all," Hannan said. "When I saw the red light go on I knew it was in there."

"I didn't see the goal and I didn't even see him skate off the ice," Dawe said. "I was too tired to skate with him."

That this game will go down as a classic was too much for the Sabres to comprehend in their weariness.

"Talk to me about that tomorrow," Randy Moller said.

"I'm too tired to think about it," said Ken Sutton.

All the Sabres knew is that they had survived.

"You know," Hannan said as he emerged from the shower at 2:45 a.m. "That game is kind of what this team has been about all season long."