30TH ST. MAN ARRAIGNED IN BAR PARKING LOT RAPE

A 30th Street man was arraigned Tuesday in City Court in the rape of a North End woman early Sunday near 3320 Royal Ave., Detective John Olander said.

Clifford W. Webb, 46, of 527 30th St. pleaded innocent to a first-degree rape charge before Chief City Judge Anthony J. Certo. He was given an adjournment until May 11 to hire an attorney.

Webb is accused of following a 41-year-old woman from a bar on Royal Avenue shortly after 12:01 a.m. into a back parking lot, where he raped her, before driving away in a truck, Olander and Detective Lt. Morris Shamrock said.

Webb was arrested after the woman supplied police with his license plate number, Olander said.