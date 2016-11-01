PUMPING OF SALT WATER SUSPENDED AT AKZO MINE

Pumping of water out of the Akzo Salt mine and into the Genesee River has been suspended so crews can determine whether to move the pumps.

Dennis O'Connor, a spokesman for the salt mine, said there is "no timetable" to resume pumping. Pumping of the water was stopped Sunday night. Water has been flowing into the salt mine from an underground aquifer since a portion of the mine collapsed March 12. Water is being pumped out to slow the flood rate while crews try to stabilize the mine.