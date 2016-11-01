HOUSING AUTHORITY EXPANDS TENANT VOTING

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority today threw out a long-standing registration process for tenants that some residents felt restricted their rights to cast ballots for board commissioners who represent them.

"Until today, tenants were required to go to the office in their development and sign a signature sheet in order to be eligible to receive a ballot in the mail," said Dawn Sanders of Citizen Action of New York. As a result, the voter participation in past years had been "dismally poor," she said.

For one thing, the full-time offices are open from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, she pointed out.

Opponents of the process said those hours were the normal working hours for most tenants and many of them would automatically lose the opportunity to register and their right to vote.

"For many years and as long as I can remember, this rigid voter registration process has only brought perhaps 10 percent of the eligible 9,000 voters in the 27 projects under authority control during the election of new commissioners," said Anthony Marconi, the city's housing commissioner.

Representatives of Mayor Masiello's office, including special assistant Matthew Brown and Marconi; the League of Women Voters; the Buffalo Empowerment Project; the NAACP; and the League of Public Housing Tenants were among those who asked that the procedures be changed.

And the authority board unanimously approved a motion by Commissioner Mary Rogers to eliminate the old process immediately.

Under the new process, every tenant over the age of 18 by June 14 and listed as a tenant of one of the authority projects since April 1 of this year automatically will be sent a notice of the election, a ballot, information on candidates and instructions for the voting.

There were no legal impediments to putting the new process immediately into play, as long as the new elected commissioners took office on July 1, according to authority attorney Sally Mennen and Executive Director Michael K. Clarke.

Commissioner Joseph Totaro, a candidate this year for re-election, asked how long it would take to notify all the tenants affected.

"All of our tenants with leases and their ages are now computerized," Clarke said. "It won't take any time at all."

The board's unanimous vote in favor of the dramatic change brought a round of applause from the 40 or so concerned persons meeting at authority headquarters at 300 Perry St.

It brought tears to the eyes of Joan Kiefer, president of the League of Public Housing Tenants, who had fought for years to open up the tenant voting process so that tenants would have a greater voice.

"I really didn't know if this would happen," she said. "It's the greatest thing that's ever happen to our tenants, to all of us. It's a wonderful thing."

The authority is governed by a board of nine commissioners, with two of those representatives elected every two years by public housing tenants.

The League of Women Voters is "ready and able" to put together a system for counting the ballots and be ready now to supervise the mailing of the ballots to the tenants, said Joan Photiadis, vice president of organization.