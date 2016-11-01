CHEMIST RECIPIENT OF MEDAL

A recently retired Hamburg chemist whose career led to 22 patents for a wide range of materials has been named winner of the 1994 Jacob F. Schoellkopf Medal.

Francis E. Evans, who worked for Allied Signal Inc. and its predecessors for 38 years, will be honored May 10 by the American Chemical Society's local chapter for his continuing contributions to the chemical industry on the Niagara Frontier.

Award jurors noted his "eloquent capability to communicate the technology of his chemistry" as well as several specific achievements, Chairman Jerome Keister said.

Evans was cited for his work on chemicals that improve epoxy resin formation and that help make nylon carpeting more flame-resistant. His development of boron tri-fluoride compounds, one of which is being used in the Savannah River environmental cleanup project, also was honored.

An Illinois native, Evans joined what was then the National Aniline Division of Allied Chemical and Dye in 1955. He remained with the Buffalo company's research and development department while the company went through a series of name changes. He retired in 1993.

He has written several technical articles about Allied Signal products and has received 22 U.S. and several foreign patents for his developments. He also has been active in community organizations, including the Boy Scouts and American Field Service.

The medal, Western New York's highest chemistry honor, will be presented during a 6:30 p.m. banquet May 10 at the Buffalo Marriott in Amherst.