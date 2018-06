Procter & Gamble Co. said Thursday it is changing the formula of Tide and will sell the revised detergent product nationwide this spring.

The company said the new formula combines the brand's cleaning and grease-releasing properties with P&G's proprietary Carezyme technology.

Carezyme helps reduce the fuzz buildup on fabrics that makes them look worn and dingy and helps prevent fabrics from fading with repeated washings, P&G said.