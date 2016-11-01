AXELSON HURLS GOLDEN GRIFFINS PAST MANHATTAN

Canisius improved its baseball record to 2-3 with a 4-2 victory over Manhattan in a game at Edison Community College in Florida. Bruce Axelson pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits, and Dave Penafeather drove in the winning run with a single in the Griffs' four-run sixth inning.

Elsewhere, Niagara split a double-header in Fort Myers, beating Harvard, 5-3, in the opener as David Edgar pitched eight strong innings. In the nightcap, Plymouth State (N.H.) beat the Purple Eagles, 10-9. Joe Bowman had three hits, including a three-run double for Niagara (3-3).

SOFTBALL: Erie CC swept two games. The Lady Kats (4-2) beat the Xavier JV team, 11-0, on Donna Osinski's three-hitter. She had three hits and improved her record to 3-0. In the second game, Heather Slattery allowed five hits in a 7-4 victory against Monroe CC. Chelsea Fitzgerald scored the winning run.

TENNIS: The University at Buffalo defeated Morgan State, 6-1. Ed Wagner and Rami Zuwyiia had straight-set victories for the Bulls (12-4).

Buffalo State (0-2) was swept by visiting Allegheny College, 9-0.

LACROSSE: Alfred beat Erie CC, 7-5, in the season-opener for the Kats. Scott Hahn had three goals for Erie.