Big Orbit Gallery, 30-D Essex St., will present an MFA Thesis Exhibit featuring works by Steven Gawoski and Charles Agel, Saturday through April 24. An opening reception will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

"Initial Six," an exhibit of drawings and paintings by G.A. Makin, R.R. Amico, T.E. Brennan, M.C. Yager, J.P. Purcell and M.C. Purcell, will open Friday in the Buffalo Arts Studio, Suite 500 of the former Trico Building, 2495 Main St. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. April 8. Works will remain on view through April 28.

The J.C. Mazur Gallery in the Polish Community Center at 1081 Broadway will exhibit works by Polish Arts Club 1993 scholarship winners Jolie Brown and Peter Jakubowski, Friday through April 29. An artist's reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. April 17.

Part Three of "Perspectives '94," an exhibit highlighting the work of Native American artists and craftspeople, will open Sunday in Ravensong, formerly the Kenneth Young Gallery, 2132 Seneca St., Lawtons. The exhibit, which features works by Tom Huff, Steve John and Clint Shenandoah, will continue through April 23.

The Patterson Library will present "Westfield Revisited: A Centennial Look at the Westfield YWCA," Monday through Aug. 30, in the Westfield YWCA. Viewing hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 5 p.m.

The Lancaster-Depew Twin Village Art Society will host a demonstration by oil painter Joe Kaminski at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the Lancaster Municipal Building, 5423 Broadway. Members Mary Dressler and Ginny Hill will show works in the Marine Midland branch, 5151 Broadway, Depew, through May 18.

Visual artist Catherine Linder will exhibit 40 photographs she took during a recent trip to Southeast Asia at Just Pasta restaurant, 307 Bryant St., through May 7.