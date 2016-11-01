FAMILIES BRAWL AFTER TESTIMONY

A street brawl involving members of families on opposing sides in a Long Island murder trial has left one man critically injured and the mother of the defendant charged with assault, police said today.

Detective Sgt. Daniel Severin of Nassau County police said a verbal dispute broke out as Richard Rodriguez, 20, was leaving court at about 5:30 p.m. Monday after testifying against the man accused of killing his cousin.

The argument continued as participants got into four cars, yelling taunts out their windows, police said. Some distance away, the participants got out of their cars, and the fight got physical with bats and clubs.

Richard Rodriguez was stabbed in the back by Gumercinda Sanchez, 39, the mother of Rafael Cortorreal, police said. Cortorreal, 22, is on trial on charges of killing Rodriguez's cousin Daniel of Freeport, who was shot to death in March 1993.

Richard Rodriguez remained in critical condition in Mercy Hospital in Lynbrook.

Ms. Sanchez and her husband, Victor Rivera, 39, both of Hempstead, were charged with assault, Severin said.