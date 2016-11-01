NEW NAFTA BANK TO OPEN IN TEXAS

A $3 billion bank will be created in San Antonio to help clean up pollution along the U.S.-Mexican border as part of the North America Free Trade Agreement, the San Antonio Express-News reported over the weekend.

The North American Development Bank will be financed by the U.S. and Mexican governments, and is modeled after the London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development aimed at helping Eastern European nations.

The bank will begin operations on Oct. 1, San Antonio Mayor Nelson Wolff said.