EVERYTHING'S A DOLLAR CLOSING STORES

Everything's A Dollar Inc. is seeking to close 147 of its 386 stores after holding liquidation sales.

The Midwest chain, a unit of Value Merchants Inc., has asked a federal bankruptcy court for permission to hold the sales. The company said some of the stores could remain open if landlords make rent concessions.

The company, which has four stores in the Buffalo area, said it will not disclose which stores will close until after it wins approval from the bankruptcy court. The Milwaukee-based operation has been under court protection from creditors since Dec. 13.