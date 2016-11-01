RUSSIA CAN'T AGREE TO BE A JUNIOR PARTNER OF U.S.

A great debate rages in Russia and the West on the possibilities of a Russian-American partnership.

In this global transition, can the superpowers become real partners?

Some commentators consider the question premature, at best. Others are already predicting a new rivalry.

I dispute both responses.

For those who support the goals of a Russia that is open to the world and the transformation of the volatile post-Communist orbit into a stable, democratic order, there is simply no alternative to genuine partnership.

And both sides must be prepared for hard compromises to make it work.

Now, we Russian democrats who stand behind these goals have met fierce political -- even armed -- resistance. But I must say, sadly, that in these confused days sometimes we are neither understood nor adequately supported by our natural friends and allies in the West.

Even at this critical moment in Moscow, when democracy needs all the help it can get, we hear Western threats to reduce economic cooperation with Russia.

Some views suggest an almost maniacal desire to see only one leading power in the modern world -- the United States of America -- and to obsessively proclaim American leadership everywhere and in all respects. This is unrealistic. America by itself can't cope with every world problem and if it tried it would lose a great deal of strength through overexertion.

Besides, even at this difficult stage of our transition, Russia remains a superpower -- and not only as measured by nuclear and missile strength, but by its natural resources, technological skills and strategic geography.

Now more than ever, the principles of strategic partnership set out in Vancouver in 1993 and Moscow in 1994 and signed by our two presidents deserve to be reaffirmed.

Yet frankly, it appears that some Western politicians, in Washington and elsewhere, envision Russia not as an equal partner but as a junior partner.

In this view a "good Russian" is always a follower, never a leader.

Worse, it is some of these same short-sighted visionaries who argue that the Western countries' economic problems prevent them from providing Russia access to markets.

From the outset, pragmatic politicians in Russia and the West have proceeded on two premises.

First, Russia is destined to be a great power, not a junior one. Under Communist or nationalist regimes, it would be an aggressive and threatening power, while under democratic rule it would be peaceful and prosperous. But in either case it would be a great power.

Second, partnerships like ours cannot negate a firm, even aggressive, policy of defending one's own national interests.

Although this may result in occasional disputes, the context must remain one of compromise rather than confrontation.

Russia cannot agree to a subordinate global role. It would be unjustified and politically dangerous. Extreme nationalists and other reactionaries would soon capitalize on such deference. Indeed, they are already seeking to do so.

While the notion of American global hegemony is dangerous, there remains an urgent need for American leadership, given the special position of the United States in the Group of 7 and in NATO.

NATO was created to contain communism. But in today's world, NATO is inadequate. It no longer confronts communism as its main enemy and it does not have Russia as a member.

What role should NATO serve in resolving major international conflicts? The organizational problem could be resolved partly through the U.S. Partnership for Peace, which several nations in Eastern and Central Europe have joined and which is acceptable to Russia as well.

But even this should not be viewed as a true joint partnership in world affairs. The problem has been posed most concretely by the recent crisis in Bosnia. The NATO ultimatum on Sarajevo was presented without Russian participation.

Yet plainly, it is unacceptable to exclude Russia from efforts to resolve the situation in Bosnia, where it has many present and prospective interests.

Unless we urgently build a strategy and mechanisms for a mature relationship based on reality the Russian and American advocates of macabre self-fulfilling prophecies will exploit the present situation. And both countries will lose.

ANDREI KOZYREV is foreign minister of Russia.