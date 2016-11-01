MUSICAL MEMORIES

"Fade to Blues" (Feb. 20), the story on influential East Side musicians, was interesting, informative and made me nostalgic. I have some knowledge of this area through the Musicians Club on Broadway near Michigan, and wish to augment your list with some memorable musicians.

Who could forget the likes of C.P. Price and his Big Band; Eddie Inge, who saw service with some of the nationally circulating big bands; the Crump Brothers, Bill and Bob; Graf Young; and Johnny Hargraves? Currently we have Elvin Shepard, the Hackney Brothers, Leroy "Bo Peep" Green, Willie Dorsey, Art Anderson, Leroy Johnson and Stanley Day.

These are just a few of those who have had an influence on and contributed to the musical evolution on Buffalo's East Side. They were gentlemen and musicians all.

NELSON STARR

Hamburg

A Disturbing Imbalance

Upon beginning your Citizens of the Year article (Feb. 27), I was pleased to see you chose a woman to represent your first candidate. However, as I continued the article and confronted six male honorees, I sensed irony. After all, your first honoree, Susan Gaska, among other accomplishments is chairwoman of the Women's Action Coalition, "a collective of 100 local women's groups collaborating to improve the status of women in business, government and the community."

You chose two women for honors, six men. Does this mean Buffalo's outstanding citizens are comprised of 3/4 outstanding male citizens and only 1/4 outstanding women citizens? In studying your past Citizens of the Year winners, it becomes painfully obvious that this year is not an isolated instance.

SARAH MAYSHARK

Buffalo