CAUGHT HALF-BAKED IN THE ROTISSERIE LEAGUE

Spring. A time of year when the weather gets warmer, the days longer and women dream about something that men think of all winter long -- baseball! Again this year I joined one of these male bonding Rotisserie Leagues, henceforth to be known as "Fantasy Baseball" because (1) I have trouble spelling Rotisury and (2) that name always makes me think that players are rotating on a spit over white hot coals while the Galloping Gourmet browns them delicately with Cajun barbecue sauce (a mixture of Heinz ketchup and Good Seasons powdered Italian dressing).

Fantasy Baseball allows every Babe Ruth wanna-be to stay reclined in front of the TV until football begins. Individuals become team owners by "drafting" players from the real league. Your ballclub's ranking depends on how your players do on the field. The much heralded "Draft Day" is the male equivalent of a Tupperware party -- an excuse to drink beer, eat pizza, smoke stinky cigars and go home with a few prize items. OK, so maybe at a Tupperware party women don't have pizza.

Last year I was positive I had a sure-fire strategy to win this thing. As anyone knows, all the best players wear the same number -- 32, or the most common derivation, 23. So, I decided to pick only these athletes. After the first few rounds of the draft (and a few of beer), most of my prime ballplayers were chosen by other "owners." In imminent danger of being short staffed, I was forced to transform my scheme into one so complex that neither a mainframe computer nor a Manchurian holy man with an abacus could keep things straight.

Because 2 and 3 "as a team" form 23 or 32, they were included. By backwards logic, 22 and 33 became eligible; 5 and 6 were acceptable because they're the sum and product of 3 and 2. So, the numbers 55, 56, 65 and 66 were then usable. Heck, if I was going to choose players who wore double digits, I might as well pick them all! Not wanting to be partial, I let all the single digits in too. But no zeros! I had to draw the line somewhere. Last season's result -- dead last.

This year was different. I bought a book! "How to Win Fantasy Baseball and NOT Look Like a Total Moron." Success in Fantasy Football, Basketball, Hockey, Lawn Darts and Sumo Wrestling was assured as well. Its first rule -- "Never fall for the No. 32 is the best player myth." Who knew?

Placing a Molson and a bowl of Ranch Style Doritos beside me on the pool table with a ping pong table-top cover, I acclimated myself to the hallowed territory where trades of unfathomable proportions were taking place. Here's an example:

My cousin John: "How 'bout Thurman Munson for Barry Bonds?"

Dan, the rookie owner: "Didn't Munson die in a plane crash?"

John: "No, you're thinking of Herman Munster."

Dan: "OK, throw in that Joe Montana guy, and you've got a deal!"

John: "You drive a hard bargain, kid, but I guess I'll live with it."

Certain that my method of madness (drafting a set of 26 players with last names beginning with every letter of the alphabet) was infallible, I simply poured myself another brew.

My plan hit a snag when I got to X. There were none. No Xaviers, no Xylophones, no Malcolm X's, no nothin'! I also forgot to draft an E. They were all gone when I realized the omission. To top it off, I traded Deion Sanders for Bob Zupcic so I wouldn't be caught without a Z. But when the final round came, I mistakenly chose Todd Zeile. This left me doubled up on Z's and a bit red-in-the-face, since I unconsciously revealed my life story by having no S, E, or X. I'm in therapy now.

Draft Day was over 10 hours after it began. The commissioner's black Lab and 3-year-old son feasted on popcorn, peanuts and nachos sniffed out from between cushions and under the pool table. Other owners left together, swapping players and comparing notes. But I drove home alone, not in anticipation of the upcoming season, but of next year's draft where I'd put together a ballclub of all Hispanics, or guys named Bob, or players who married their mothers, or . . .

