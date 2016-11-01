WORKERS RECOVER GEMS FROM GARBAGE

Think it's hard finding a needle in a haystack? Try looking for two diamond rings in mounds of ripe garbage.

Using hard work, logic and a little luck, foreman Dan Lake and three other workers were able to find the diamonds in the yuck.

On Thursday, Helen David, 85, left the diamond and sapphire rings in a piece of aluminum foil while she washed her hands. Then she tossed the foil into the trash.

Hours later, after her garbage was gone, she realized what she had done. She called the landfill in a panic and the sympathetic men scoured garbage until they hit pay dirt.