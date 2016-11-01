DESPITE THE GLITZ AND GLAMOUR, 'CITY OF ANGELS' FAILS TO SOAR

What to do?

"City of Angels" is another highly produced, visually arresting, big-cast glamorama whose technical affects are sometimes mind-boggling. This is appropriate in one way. It is one of those ritualistic show-biz celebrations of show biz that I am personally so sick of I could die.

You've got your good-looking movable sets -- a dozen of them -- sliding in and out of arches a mile a minute, upstage, downstage, offstage, onstage. The permanent sets are swell, too. They promise a magical Sam Spadekinland in which deco noir, palms, broads, brutes, rich old spooks and wise guys mate happily with Cole Porter.

There is quite effective use of projections, wigs and costumes, plus both color and black-and-white design motifs. Characters from "reel life" and "real life" mirror one another, get mixed up in one another's lives and even argue and sing duets (generally these are the best numbers in the show).

But among so many sets, so many scenes, so many songs and so many implications, is it too much to expect this show to include an idea or two that might be worth batting around in song and dialogue for 2 1/2 hours?

Apparently not. Based on the mystery thriller, a genre that doesn't hold up on stage, much less on a musical stage, this is self-reflexive, pop Hollywood run madly amok. It is the '90s version of that specialty of the American theater, the mind-numbing Tony Award-winning musical, full of glitter and totally devoid of content. (See "The Will Rogers Follies" and soon to madden us all, "Sunset Strip").

The national touring company production now at Shea's Buffalo is quite a spiffy one, for all of that. It has some good singers and highly choreographed stage direction that doesn't waste a second of time or an inch of space, for instance. This is good because we're talking about 40 scenes here that take place in different places (many featuring beds), different times and even different dimensions.

The problem is that, regardless of the traffic onstage, there isn't even one character as engaging as that awful "Annie" and her little dog, too. Judgment lulled to sleep by motorized satin beds, and what sounds as if it could be snappy dialogue if Dashiel Hammet got ahold of it, we are forced to listen to tons of mostly nyah-nyah lyrics set to mostly nyah-nyah tunes that are intended to shore up an annoying moralistic plot about how important it is for a writer of potboilers not to sell his "soul" to a producer of potboilers for like, hundreds of thousands of 1940s dollars.

This is obviously a musical about writers written by set designers who do far better by their own craft than they do by mine. At least the thing is well-designed. It is certainly badly written and cliched beyond my wildest imaginings, sometimes deliberately and to poor effect.

I will now sheath my battle-ax and congratulate lyricist David Zippel and composer Cy Coleman for "What You Don't Know About Women," performed very well by Vee Ringo and Ellen Brennan; "You're Nothing Without Me," performed by Randy Lake and Mark Blackburn; and for the mirror matching of loser-lovers Donna and Oolie, both played by Brennan alone in "You Can Always Count on Me," a virtuoso "duet" with herself. These numbers lit up the stage. I can't remember the tunes and can barely recall the lyrics, but they were particularly well-arranged, well-staged and well-directed.

"City of Angels," musical by Larry Gelbart, Cy Coleman and David Zippel.

Rating:*** Directed by Joe Leonardo starring Randy Lake and Mark Blackburn. Performances continue at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday in Shea's Buffalo Center, 646 Main St.