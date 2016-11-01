NYNEX, TWO UNIONS REACH ACCORD

Nynex Corp. and its unionized workers in New York State and parts of New England Thursday announced they have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract that protects union members from the telephone company's massive job cuts planned for this year and next.

The pact, which must be approved by the rank and file, increases wages by 10.5 percent over the life of the contract and provides greater job security.

Nynex has agreed to offer buyouts and retirement incentives to its unionized employees instead of resorting to job cuts to shrink the work force by 16,800 over the next two years.

The new contract affects 35,000 members of the Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Nynex has 2,180 employees in Western New York; about 1,870 area workers in the two unions are covered by the new contract.

"This agreement sets new employment security standards for the industry," Jan Pierce, vice president of the CWA's District 1, said in a prepared statement.

Nynex executives agreed, saying the new contract was arrived at more than a year before the current labor agreement is set to expire. "We've broken new ground once again with an innovative agreement that addresses our employees' concerns about employment security while meeting the company's competitive need to modernize facilities, improve service and reduce costs," James Dowdall, Nynex's vice president for labor relations, said.

Nynex plans to offer its unionized workers retirement incentives that include adding six years to the age and service requirements for pension eligibility as well as paying $500 per month to a retiree until they reach age 62. The company estimates the cost of these incentives at $1.3 billion over the next three to four years.

The proposed contract also includes a wage increase of 10.5 percent during the 1995-1997 period. The current contract calls for a 4 percent raise this August. It was negotiated in September 1991 and called for a 13 percent wage hike over a three-year period.

Nynex also is offering a package of benefits to its employees who have child care and parent care responsibilities. The company for the first time will subsidize the care of employees' children and elderly relatives through a $7 million program. Employees also will be allowed to work part-time for up to a year because of proposed changes to Nynex's newborn leave policy.