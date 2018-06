Welfare mothers collect money, food stamps, health care, rent and utility assistance for their children's benefit. Wonderful.

Non-custodial fathers are expected to work (often more than one job) and have wages garnished and tax refunds taken away to lower public-assistance costs.

When two people have a child, they should both have to work to support that child. Who are the real "deadbeats" in these situations?

PATRICIA McCLINTIC

Cheektowaga