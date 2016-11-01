ON THE CALENDAR

Maria Gerbracht spoke on "Ornamental Herbs in Perennial Borders" at a meeting of Western New York Herb Study Group at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Covenant United Methodist Church, West Seneca.

Women's Committee of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra toured Burchfield Art Center Wednesday preceding a luncheon in Truffles Restaurant at which Anthony Bannon, director of the center, gave a slide presentation on regional art.

Zonta Club of Hamburg had a membership reception Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the home of Peggy Bennett in Orchard Park.

Plans for a summer outing will be discussed at a meeting of Salome-Naomi Chapter 102, Order of the Eastern Star, today at 8 p.m. in Sweet Home Masonic Temple. Gertrude Smith will assist members in making Easter crafts.

Buffalo District United Methodist Women will have its annual communion and breakfast Saturday at 9 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church, Snyder. The Rev. Mary E. Martin will speak on "After the Palms and Hallelujahs -- Then What?" Soloists will be the Rev. Drew W. Heitzenrater and Donna Flood. Baby-sitting will be provided.

Suzanne Lazzara and Lesley Smith will offer samples of specialty coffees from the Coffee Bean at a luncheon for Variety Club Women of Tent 7 at noon Saturday in the Variety clubrooms. Diane Baetzhold is chairwoman.

Women's Dental Guild members and guests will attend a 7 p.m. performance of "City of Angels," a musical spoof of 1940s Hollywood, Sunday in Shea's Buffalo Center. After the performance there will be a wine and hors d'oeuvres party in Keystone Kelly's. Carol Cicatello-Sibick is chairwoman. A getaway weekend will be offered as a special prize, with proceeds benefiting local community agencies supported by the guild.

Women's Auxiliary of Inner Harbor Yacht Club will have its annual Palm Sunday breakfast Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the clubhouse. Phyllis Pfeil and Kathy Schafer are chairwomen.

Helen Hubbard will present a program, "Happy Moments of the Good Old Days," at a meeting of Preceptor Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Monday at 7:45 p.m. in the home of Betty Panczakiewicz in Williamsville. Officers elected for the coming year are president, Lucille Decker; vice president, Jeanne Peters; secretary, Lorraine Barry; treasurer, Ms. Panczakiewicz; corresponding secretary, Joyce Barbach.

Levina Winter has been appointed president of the Buffalo Chapter, International Ohara School of Ikebana. Serving with her are vice president, Norma J. Dowd; recording secretary, Mary L. Chamberlain; treasurer, Marianne Rindfleisch; corresponding secretary, Joan Peard.

Officers of Orchard Park Garden Club for the coming year are president, Carol Weiss; first vice president, Rosemary McNerney; second vice president, Jeanette Szczepanski; third vice president, Peggy Krueger; treasurer, Jerry McNerney; recording secretary, Clare Armbrust; corresponding secretary, Wilma Shanley.

Ruth Dyckman will speak on "Week of Prayer and Self Denial" at a luncheon for United Methodist Women of First United Methodist Church April 6 at 12:30 p.m.