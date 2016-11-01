BILLS STILL AFC FAVORITE, AT LEAST IN SHULA'S EYES

When it comes to credibility in the NFL, Don Shula is the final word. "But when I keep telling everyone that Buffalo is still the team to beat in the AFC," says Shula, "no one believes me."

There is a definite sense around the league meetings this week that the Bills' time of domination is near an end, but few people are willing to nominate a potential successor.

"Until someone beats them, I think Buffalo remains the best," says Shula. "Last year they were saying the same things, that Buffalo was finished. But at halftime of the Super Bowl people weren't thinking that."

Shula, approaching his silver anniversary year as coach of the Miami Dolphins, has seen the Bills win too much, especially in Joe Robbie Stadium, to write them off.

"Two years ago, we had everything going our way," says the coach with more victories than anyone in the history of pro football. "We won the division, and the AFC championship game was on our field. We still couldn't hold them, just as we couldn't beat them at our place last year when we needed to."

But what of the psychological damage done by the Super Bowl collapse? Are the Bills resilient enough to overcome that as they did after Dallas thumped them the year before? Isn't that expecting too much?

"It could be," says Shula, whose Dolphins have psychological scars of their own.

Remember that Miami had the best record in the NFL, 9-2, after they upset Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. Then the Dolphins disintegrated, losing their last five games to fall completely out of the playoffs.

"I've seldom felt better about a team after that game," says Shula. "Even if Leon Lett hadn't made that big mistake (Lett, a Dallas defensive tackle, touched a live ball that gave Miami possession near the Cowboys' goal, setting up the winning points), we deserved to win.

"We had lined up to kick a field goal Pete Stoyanovich almost always makes, but this time it was blocked in that bad weather. So the Lett mistake sort of evened things out. We beat Dallas in a snowstorm and it was a big victory for us."

Shula feels that injuries played a major role in the Dolphins' collapse.

"We lost Troy Vincent, our best corner," he says. "Then Louis Oliver, a good safety, and John Offerdahl (the team's veteran linebacker and defensive leader). I know it's hard to believe that the loss of Vincent hurt us more than the loss of Dan Marino, but that's the way it looks.

"When Marino tore his Achilles tendon, Scott Mitchell replaced him and played very good football for us. He had his first pass against Cleveland intercepted and returned for a touchdown after Marino's injury. That's a tough thing to come back from, but he did. He made some outstanding plays for us in the second half and we came back to win.

"Mitchell really picked it up for us after Marino went down. We had no one to do that when Vincent got hurt."

Shula speaks wistfully of Mitchell's accomplishments. The kid quarterback recently signed a rich free-agent deal with Detroit after the Dolphins developed him. They couldn't afford to pay Marino and keep him, too.

The problem is that Miami now has only ancient Steve DeBerg as Marino's backup. "We still don't know what to do, try to draft a young quarterback and develop him or sign another veteran," admits Shula.

It's a major problem, since Marino's Achilles tendon is not yet a sure thing.

"We hope he'll be able to work in our minicamp late next month," says Shula.

Oliver was lost to Cincinnati in free agency. The Dolphins added speed at safety by signing Gene Atkins of New Orleans and Michael Stewart of the Rams, but Vincent is another story.

"The knee is getting better," says Shula, "but we don't know when he'll play. It was major surgery."