AGENCY ACCUSED OF HIRING COLLEGE STUDENTS AS PROSTITUTES

An "entertainment" agency that allegedly employed college students as prostitutes who used their earnings to pay tuition was raided Tuesday night by Cheektowaga and Buffalo police.

At least one former employee had much to lose -- primarily her college funding -- when police arrested her last week on related prostitution charges in a Cheektowaga motel. The 23-year-old Buffalo State College student was arrested March 16 and told police she was working her way through college.

The college junior's enrollment at Buffalo State was confirmed by a college spokesman. She majors in theater arts and told police that several of her friends at school were doing the same thing.

Vice Squad officers said the agency, Adam and Eve Entertainment, operated out of a boarded-up storefront at 956 E. Delavan Ave. When they broke down the doors just before 8:30 p.m., police said, they found nine telephones, three people and countless records of alleged prostitution activity.

Then, since the phones were still ringing, the detectives decided to field some calls.

"They were asking about fees, what kind of girls were available and what services they had to offer," said Detective Martin Harrington of the Buffalo Police Vice Squad.

The woman arrested last week told police that she had been working for Adam and Eve since last September. As an employee, she reported making between $600 and $700 for three nights of work.

Police said the woman and her employer would each keep $65 and her driver/bodyguard would pocket $20.

The arrest is part of a 10-month probe of area escort services, many of which no longer will send their employees to Buffalo because of the fear of getting arrested, Harrington added.

Cheektowaga Police Lt. James Starr described Adam and Eve as an entertainment service where people can pretty much "order what they want." The enterprise's telephone book advertisement promotes male and female exotic dancers, stags and stagettes.

Charges of promoting prostitution against the owners of Adam and Eve are pending a grand jury investigation, police said.