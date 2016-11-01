AGAINST THE WALL THE HORROR OF ATTICA, THROUGH A HOSTAGE'S EYES

Michael Smith lives in

the Western New

York community of Bliss with his wife and four children, but there was a time when he lived

in hell.

His days in hell -- as a novice Attica prison guard taken hostage during the 1971 prison uprising -- are re-created in a powerful HBO movie, "Against the Wall," which premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday on the pay-cable network.

Smith, a 44-year-old salesman who wants to protect his private life, was sold on the production after watching a preview tape supplied by HBO.

"They did such a good job of re-creating some of the violence in the scenes, it was kind of like deja vu," Smith said in a recent telephone interview. "You know when you are in the dark and you have a sensation that there is somebody behind you, and you turn around and there never is. If you turned around and there was somebody there, it would send a chill through you.

"When they filmed a couple of violent scenes, it was actually so close to what actually happened, it gave me the same sensation that it did 20 years ago. And that was a neat feeling. It didn't bother me whatsoever. I reflected back and felt the same chill I felt 20 years ago. It was just an instant, where the thing initially broke out."

Smith, who was shot four times by friendly fire during the retaking of the prison, was a consultant on the film. It was directed by the famed John Frankenheimer ("The Manchurian Candidate," "Birdman of Alcatraz").

Frankenheimer's visual style makes a viewer feel what it must be like to be in prison. The film moves at a frantic, tense pace, especially in the riot scenes. A warning: The violence and the language are very rough.

With a cast that includes Kyle MacLachlan, Frederic Forrest, Clarence Williams III, Samuel L. Jackson, Harry Dean Stanton and Philip Bosco, "Wall" is the latest in HBO's string of movie successes, even if it does hit you over the head with its message.

MacLachlan ("Blue Velvet," "Twin Peaks") plays Smith, a naive rookie guard who is more sympathetic to the inmates' concerns than the rest of the guards would like. It must be flattering to be played by the handsome MacLachlan, right?

"There is quite a physical resemblance back when I was there then," said the soft-spoken Smith. "Obviously I am heavier and have less hair now."

The moviemakers take some license with Smith's life for dramatic reasons. Ron Hutchinson's script creates a conflict between Smith and his wife, Sharon, that the former guard says never existed. The script also invents the idea that Michael was following his father's example as a guard at "The Factory." Smith's dad never worked at Attica and never owned a bar, which is a meeting place in the film. And then there is the question of Smith's naivete, which finds him calling inmates "Mister."

"I feel they represented me as a little more naive than I was," Smith said. "But overall I think they did a good job."

Smith doesn't mind the changes.

"They took a real tragic event and tried to portray it realistically and still make it an interesting story," he said.

How a relatively obscure guard like Smith became the focus of such a movie more than 20 years after the uprising is an interesting story in itself.

"I wasn't a major player more than anyone else," Smith said. "I was just one of the hostages. (But) I was interviewed by the local TV station they let in."

Smith said he was contacted after a producer saw him being interviewed in the prize-winning PBS civil rights documentary "Eyes on the Prize." He also was mentioned in a book, "Voice of Freedom," that was reviewed in the New York Times.

Smith went to California to talk with Hutchinson to put the story together. HBO felt that the 1971 story had relevance to today, especially after the Los Angeles riots.

"I think that what happened then can relate to the '90s," Smith said. "I felt at the time that it was a government's responsibility to not only protect life but also to respect it. What happened last year in Los Angeles, to me, and this may be far-fetched, is kind of real similar to what happened 20 years ago at Attica, only just brought outside the walls.

"A lot of the same reasons that Attica happened were, in my estimation, the same reasons that the L.A. riots happened."

As in the Los Angeles riots, "Wall" also has some stories of personal courage in ugly times. "Wall" is built around the relationship forged between Smith and the inmate who saved his life.

Jackson plays Jamaal, the outspoken Muslim inmate who protests prison rules that restrict inmates to one shower a week and allow them to have only one change of underwear and one shirt in that time.

Jamaal is a composite character but Smith said he is primarily based on one man, whom he declined to name.

"There is a real person, but they've incorporated more than one person into Sam Jackson," said Smith.

Williams, best-known for his role in "The Mod Squad," plays Chaka, the barbaric inmate who devalues human life.

Forrest is Lt. Weisbad, the hard-driving, uncompromising leader of the yard whose hostility helps lead to the uprising.

There isn't much subtlety in either Williams' or Forrest's role, but there isn't much demand for subtlety in a prison movie.

"Frederic Forrest did a great job," Smith said. "He was a composite characterization. I'm sure they embellished the character to make it more interesting. They may have made him a little radical, but there were enough people similar to that."

And what did Smith think of the film?

He certainly preferred it to an earlier "Attica" film, which he didn't think was an accurate representation of what happened.

"I liked this one ('Wall') as a movie," said Smith. "I wish I could look at it from an unbiased approach. I wish I could remove myself. I thought they did an excellent job, especially on the budget, of re-creating the events as they took place."

Rating: 4 stars out of 5.