STATES TARGET N.Y.'S UNCLAIMED FUNDS

For two decades, New York has had a virtual monopoly on the hundreds of millions of dollars in stock dividends and interest payments that customers nationwide neglected to claim from their banks and brokerage houses.

Forty-seven states now want a piece of that action.

And they want New York to give them what they consider their fair share of the estimated $1 billion in unclaimed funds the Empire State has collected since 1972.

Texans are leading the charge in Congress to allocate New York's past collections among all states. Legislation offered by House Banking Committee Chairman Henry B. Gonzalez, D-Texas, and Texas GOP Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison also would change distribution of the $100 million to $150 million in unclaimed funds that accrue annually.

The stakes are high for New York, which is struggling with a $2 billion deficit. If Congress approves the Gonzalez measure, New York could be forced to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to other states.